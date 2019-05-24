Explosive Detection Technologies Market Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2016-2026

Globally, the demand for these technologies of explosive detection is mainly expected in the airport areas for safety purposes. Also, growing rules and norms for ensuring security around the world and increasing volume of passengers are boosting the market for explosive detection technologies. Moreover, ongoing airport construction areas as well as rising perception of terror threat are driving the market demand for explosive detection technologies across the globe. Also, increasing geo-political unrest in several countries is estimated to fuel the market growth in the years to come. However, developing explosive devices that are improvised is a key market restraint for explosive detection technologies. Also, detection of explosive requires intensive labor to do the process faster in order to avoid delays and this factor is impeding the growth of the global market for explosive detection technologies in the coming years.

The global explosive detection technologies market is categorized into technology, function, end-user and regions. Based on function type, the global explosive detection technologies market is fragmented into manual and automated. Among these, the segment of automated type is expected to show XX% of market share by 2016 end to reach value worth US$ XX million by 2026 end while on the other hand, manual segment is expected to value worth US$ XX million by 2016 end to reach a value of US$ XX million over the forecast period.

Based on technology type, the global explosive detection technologies market is categorized into trace and bulk detection. Among these, in terms of value, the segment of bulk detection segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% while the segment of trace detection is anticipated to exhibit maximum CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user type, the global explosive detection technologies market is segmented into critical infrastructure, military & defense, air transport, and ports & borders. Among these, the segment of air transport is projected to see year over year growth rate of XX% in 2018 to XX% in 2026 while the segment of critical infrastructure is projected to exhibit at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.