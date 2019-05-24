Dental Lasers Market to Witness Growth With Key Players Such as AMD Lasers, Biolase, etc

The market report titled “Global Dental Lasers Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)” was announced by DataM Intelligence which reflects the size, share, forecast analysis of key players. The report worldwide analyses market drivers and restraints to provide market opportunities.

Global Dental Lasers Market Dynamics

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, in US 92% of adults age between 20 to 64 have had dental caries in their permanent teeth, and 26% of adults have untreated decay.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimate of around 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth globally.

Global Dental Lasers Segment Analysis

In February 2019, AMD Lasers, Inc. have introduced soft-tissue lasers, the Picasso Clario. The Picasso Clario is designed specifically for dental hygienists, from its symbolic purple colour to its streamlined navigation for relevant treatments. Gingivitis and Perio settings incorporate ADHA-conforming protocols based on pocket depth and diagnosis.

All tissue dental laser is showing significant growth in 2018, due to the launch of a new all-tissue dental laser. For instance, in May 2018, Access Laser introduced its All-Tissue DL-500 Dental Laser. It provides short microsecond pulses with energies of 15mJ this laser is able to effectively ablate dental hard tissue and enable carbonate removal from enamel for caries prevention.

Global Dental Lasers Regional Analysis

The global dental lasers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the global dental lasers market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for dental laser treatment. Epic Pro a new innovative dental diode laser system that offers higher laser power than most diode lasers in dentistry. Europe is showing significant growth in 2018, due to the increasing dental treatment for tooth extractions, tooth decay, and scale and polish in the U.K. In U.K, The number of hospital admissions children aged 5-9 for tooth decay has increased for the second consecutive year from 25,923 in 2016-2017 to 26,111 in 2017-2018.

According to the National Health Service, in 2017, over 1 million scale and polish treatments were delivered to children. In 2017, 12.7 million scale and polish treatment were performed in adults.

Global Dental Lasers Company Trends

In May 2019, Coherent has acquired OR Laser, a German-based firm that has developed an affordable 3D metal printer designed for SMEs. OR Laser develops products across multiple markets, as well as provide production capability for the dental, and medical markets.

The major players include AMD Lasers, LLC, Cao Group, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Fotona D.D., Danaher Corporation (Kavo Dental GmbH), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc., Convergent Dental Inc., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., and Syneron Dental Lasers (Syneron Medical Ltd.)

