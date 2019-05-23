Vietnam Bottled Water Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% to reach USD 717 million by 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Vietnam Bottled Water Market By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, bottled water market in Vietnam is projected to reach $ 717 million by 2023. In Vietnam, consumption of bottled water is witnessing a rapid increase, owing to growing concerns about harmful effects of consuming unclean water. Strong demand for safe and clean drinking water, increasing urbanization rate, rising population and increasing awareness towards health and wellness are the key factors expected to boost sales of bottled water in the country during forecast period.

Still bottled water segment holds the largest share in Vietnam bottled water market, owing to growing demand for the supply of clean and safe drinking water. Plastics such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polypropylene (PP) continue to be the leading packaging materials used for bottled water in Vietnam, on the back of their excellent properties such as transparency, recyclable nature, and safety for storage of food and beverages. Moreover, plastics are lightweight which reduces the logistics cost to a great extent. Hence, it is anticipated that plastics will continue to dominate the market as the most preferred packaging material for bottled water in Vietnam during the forecast period.

“South Vietnam is the major demand generating region for bottled water in the country, owing to the presence of major cities such as Ho Chi Minh and Thu Dau Mot in the region. Moreover, South Vietnam is facing serious water pollution issues, mainly in the basins of the Dong Nai River and surrounding areas. Thus, water quality is deteriorating in the region. Owing to these factors, the region is expected to experience robust growth in demand for bottled water during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Vietnam Bottled Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Pack Size, By Origin, By Origin, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company Profile, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Vietnam bottled water market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in Vietnam bottled water market.

