Transparent Plastic Market advancement by year 2025

Transparent plastic is a lightweight plastic that is manufactured to be rigid or semi-rigid, which makes it impact repellent and helps protecting food and liquid products inside the packaging.

Increase in demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods drives the growth of the global transparent plastic market. In addition, improved shelf life of packaged food products and ease of personalization are expected to boost the growth of the global transparent plastic market. Furthermore, rise in demand for transparent plastic in emerging economies such as India and China, as it is widely used for packaging of food and beverages, is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Non-biodegradable properties of transparent plastic are observed to have serious impact on environment and increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging material in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of the global transparent plastic market. Development of bio-based transparent plastic and rise in living standard of end-user consumers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global market.

The global transparent plastic market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into flexible and rigid. By polymer type, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycarbonate (PC), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polypropylene (PP), and others. By application, the market is divided into packaging, electrical & electronics, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., BASF SE, Covestro, PPG Industries, Inc., INEOS, Evonik Industries AG, and LANXESS. The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) are Teijin Limited, Denka Company Limited, LG Chem Ltd., Asahi Kasei, Trinseo, Chi Mei Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and Arkema.

• Porters five force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the transparent plastic market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

• The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Transparent Plastic Key Market Segments:

By Type

• Flexible

• Rigid

By Polymer Type

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

By Application

• Packaging

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Africa

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

