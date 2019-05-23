The different types of bank loans

The heart of any business, regardless of how large or small, is financing. To acquire the latter, companies use several financing methods, the most common of which is obviously a loan from the banks oregon institutions.

Given the variety of bank credit types that exist today, it is essential to know them in order to better apply for a banks oregon credit. If you approach them in a global way according to their duration, you must already know what a bank credit means.

That being said, what is a bank credit? In a simple and basic way, any oregon credit union bank loan is a loan of money granted by a bank to persons. The purpose of this loan is to enable a company or individual to finance a project or a given need in a timely manner while allowing the bank to earn interest on its money.

Terms for oregon credit union credits vary depending on the bank you choose. Today, it is even more common and easier to apply for an online credit to save time and have the opportunity to study several offers in a few clicks. The credits granted to companies differ according to whether they are short, medium or long term.

If you want to know more about short-term bank credits, then you might be interested to know that they are similar to their credits which are shorter than one year. Their primary purpose is to strengthen the cash flow of a company and they are intended to cover specific needs related to the borrowing company. They are divided into two categories: cash loans and receivables credits.

The cash loans can be contracted only with the primary intention of obtaining cash resources in the short term in order to enable the borrowing company to cover its operating needs. On the other hand, the customer receivables credits consist in the fact that the company sells its receivables to the banking establishment in order to get in return funds corresponding to the value of the assigned receivables of course with a commission in addition.

There are also medium-term bank credits that are generally made for a period of two to seven years. Most of the medium-term loans are used to obtain the necessary financing to invest in equipment or work. Long-term ones are mostly reserved for real estate investments.

In general, these two types of bank loans are accessible through two access modalities. These are the leasing and the bank loan. Each of them has its peculiarities and requires a number of conditions to be accessible.

The leasing is the giving of a given property to a business for a periodic rental fee to fully purchase the property at maturity. On the other hand, the bank loan is an operation that consists in putting at the disposal of the company a large amount of money that the company uses to repay with adequate interests according to the contractual terms.

To make a bank loan, the amount granted will usually depend on the nature and magnitude of the project to be carried out by the applicant. This amount is usually defined by the business plan and then analyzed by the lending bank.

Obviously, there is no interest-free loan. The bank will, therefore, set a rate of interest on the capital it makes available to the borrowing company. This interest serves as remuneration for the bank in return for the risk taken by the latter. It should also be noted that the riskier your project, the higher the interest rate.

The repayment of the loan is fixed in advance by means of a discussion between the company and the bank. The terms, therefore, differ considerably from one contract to another. Factors such as the size of the investment or the nature of the loan may influence these repayment terms.

