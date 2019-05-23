Terminal Automation Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5.21 Billion by 2022

The Terminal Automation Market was valued at USD 3.82 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5.21 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. In this report, 2016 has been considered as the base year, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

The objective of study is:

To define, describe, and forecast the terminal automation market on the basis of offering, project type, vertical, and geography.

To provide a detailed market value chain analysis along with the standards in market

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the terminal automation market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research such as Oil and Gas Authority (UK), International Energy Agency among others. The vendor offerings have been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The top-down procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market, which includes automation of a number of terminals worldwide and determination of the average project cost in USD. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

This study also answers several questions for the stakeholders, such as which market segments to focus on in the next two to five years for prioritizing efforts and investments. The terminal automation comprises software solution providers, turnkey contractors, service providers, system integrators, and end users.

Software Solution Providers: Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Varec Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Varec Inc. (US) Turnkey Contractors: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), TechnipFMC plc (UK), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), TechnipFMC plc (UK), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Services: Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Moffatt & Nichol, Inc. (US), PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Target Audience:

Raw material and equipment suppliers

Terminal operators

Automation providers

Control system manufacturers

Transportation providers

Government agencies

Scope of the Report:

The global terminal automation market, in this research report, has been segmented on the basis of offering, project type, vertical, and geography.

Terminal Automation Market, by Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

Terminal Automation Market, by Project type:

Brownfield projects

Greenfield projects

Terminal Automation Market, by Vertical:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Terminal Automation Market, by Region:

Americas

Europe

APAC

RoW

