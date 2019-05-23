Smart Mattress Market Evolution Business Overview, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Scope till 2025

23 May 2019 – Global Smart Mattress Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. A smart mattress constitutes sleep-monitoring systems. Sensors located track motion, and the other vital records. The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing investments in R&D, innovative mattresses with smart features, smart mattresses release electromagnetic radiations and are suggested for adults, increasing concern, growing hospitality and healthcare industry, surge in demand, growing disposable income, and increasing penetration of high-speed Internet and smartphones.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including an increase in cost wars among existing vendors and lack of consciousness among the population. Smart mattress market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.16% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market has emerged as a new trend, is rising investments in R&D activities to produce innovative mattresses with smart characteristics. In addition, these smart mattresses emit electromagnetic radiation and are thus not recommended for children.

The key manufacturers in the Smart Mattress include

Sleep Number

Eight Sleep

Kingsdown

Responsive Surface Technology

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Hilding Anders

Derucci

Recticel

Sleemon

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market could be explored by type, product type, application and geography. Market by type could span >60 inches, 40-60 inches, and <40 inches.

Market Size Split by Type

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Other

The “Hospitals” segment led the smart mattress market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes increasing demand from hospitals and the healthcare industry and rising consciousness.

North America accounted for the major share of the smart mattress market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high saturation of mattresses in this region, increasing investments in R&D activities on smart mattresses, acceptance of smart mattresses, increasing occurrence of sleep disorders and increased acceptance of the Internet. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

The key points of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Mattress market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

