Potts, Lehner, Moussa, Clark Among Top Creators At 2019 Wizard World Pennsylvania, June 13-16

Marvel veteran Carl Potts (“Venom,” “Punisher”), Kurt Lehner (“Gargoyles,” “Marvel Action Hour”), Mostafa Moussa (“Superman,” “Fantastic Four”), Jeremy Clark (“Grimm Fairy Tales,” “Day of the Dead”), Drew Blank (Memoirs of an Antihero, Manifesto of an Antihero), Jed Thomas (“Crypt TV,” “The Amity Wars”), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons”), Rusty Gilligan (“Marvel’s The Avengers,” “The Walking Dead”) and Mike Watson (Freestlyle Komics, UpperDeck) are among the leading creators scheduled to populate Artist Alley at the 19th annual Wizard World Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, June 13-16, in Center City Philadelphia. The weekend will also feature many demonstrations and discussions at the Creative Stage, as well as more than 25 Philadelphia-area creators.

Other notable artists and writers scheduled to appear include Josh Lyman (“Voltron Force United,” “Drawn”), Megan Withey (Myths of Legend, watercolor art), Eddy Decker (“Far Out!”), Riley S. Brown (The Chronicles of Ar Solon, The Wunderlannd Novels), Tom Amici (“Star Trek” fanzines, UpperDeck), Sean Tate (“Speed Racer X,” “Kung Fu Academy”), James Morris (Three Kingdoms trilogy), Alton Simpson (“Who is Jose Luck,” “Blackjack”), Maxina Storibrook (Danarko), Bill Bryan (“The Dancing Cuckoos,” Mad magazine), Jen Taylor (“Sid the Science Kid,” Victoria Beckham’s Target line) and more.

In addition to Eldridge, Simpson and Amici, the Philadelphia area will be well represented in Artist Alley. Local artists and writers appearing there include Auriel Glanville (geekwear), Joseph Zhou (fantasy art prints), Brandon Bitros (“The Fist,” “James vs. the New World Order”), Brendon and Brian Fraim (“Knights of the Dinner Table,” “The Three Stooges”), Scott Stepanski (Butter Side Down, “Atomic Lizard”), Chris Williams (“Summons”), Dave Perillo (Disney, LucasFilm), Derrick Smith (oil paintings), Edward Miller (Cadets, The Kronos Interference), J.B. Manas (Atticus, The Kronos Interference), Elaina Unger (“Mega Man,” “Sonic Universe”), Louie LaPalombara (Geek Boy Press), Malia Beine (Hale & Hatter’s Tea Company), Chanel Lewis (“(Semi) Super,” “Kinda Cute Tho!’), Joshua Goldstein (Maccabee Lady: Hatikva, Zayin: Wars of Independence), Christine Saunders (geek accessories), Mark Pingitore (“Garbage Pail Kids,” “Wacky Packages”), Mark Zakroff (découpage art), Maureen Carry (illustrations), Elayna Turner (illustrations), Neil R. King (“Elvis Must Die,” “Abby in Hell”), Nicole Wiegand (“Night Owl Designs, TapedOffTV), Karen Bice (linen arts), Scott Straka (character portraits), Michael DeAngelo (Tellest series, Quantum Quest), and Danielle Sanders (illustrations).

Wizard World Philadelphia will also include non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with select celebrities and autographs/photo ops with top stars such as Ted Danson (“Cheers,” Three Men and a Baby), “Once Upon a Time” stars Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader and Jared Gilmore, “Gotham” standouts Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, “The Vampire Diaries” headliner Ian Somerhalder and the “Supergirl” tandem of Mehcad Brooks and Jeremy Jordan and more, along with Wizard World’s Master of Ceremonies, Kato Kaelin.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 13, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 14, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2019 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://wizd.me/PhiladelphiaPR.