Playout Automation Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Impressive Trends & Future Scope till 2025

23 May 2019 – Global Playout Automation Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Playout automation implies the transmission of radio channels and television through the broadcast network from a broadcasting source. The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing number of television channels, content fragmentation and language variation, the surge in the number of multi-channel video programming solutions and services providers.

Rising demand for multi-lingual playout, development in the penetration of cable and satellite television facilities in rural as well as urban areas, and growing the demand for channel diversification are the other driving factors. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high acceptance of free Internet TV facilities and complexity in integration.

The key players covered in this study

Evertz Microsystems

Grass Valley

Harmonic

Snell Advanced Media

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Playout automation market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 15.67% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The newest trend gaining drive in the market is rising language difference. The market is experiencing a huge growth in the number of channels and an intensive supply of channels across different geographies. These channels are separated based on language and region preferences.

The market could be explored by component, end user, channel applications, and geography. Based on the component, market could be segmented into Software and Hardware. The “Software” segment led the playout automation market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International Broadcasters

National Broadcasters

The “International Broadcasters” segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

Market segment by Application, split into

Movement

News

Entertainment

Animation, Education

The “Entertainment” segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market includes rising saturation of satellite and cable TV in rural areas, and TV service providers offered multilingual playout for numerous channels.

North America accounted for the major share of the playout automation market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the presence of many broadcasters and increasing demand. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

The key points of this report are:

To analyze global Playout Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Playout Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

