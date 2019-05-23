Piezoelectric Devices Market To Reach A Value Of $31.33 Billion Forecast Till 2022

The Piezoelectric Device Market is a mature market with applications ranging from industrial machinery to compact electronic equipment and tools such as digital cameras, phones, and medical instruments. The base year considered for this research study is 2015 and the market size has been estimated for the period between 2016 and 2022. The overall piezoelectric device market is expected to be valued at USD 31.33 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2016 and 2022.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the piezoelectric device market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. Some of the secondary sources used in this research include information from various journals and databases such as IEEE journals, Factiva, Hoovers, and OneSource. The offerings, distribution channels, and the regional presence of these players have been understood through in-depth discussions. Additionally, top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate the sizes of other individual markets by using percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The entire process includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interview of key insights from industry leaders, such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. The figure below shows the breakdown of the primaries involved in the research study on the basis of company, designation, and region.

The piezoelectric device ecosystem comprises piezoelectric material providers such as APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), and CeramTec GmbH (Germany), among others; components manufacturers such as Piezo Solutions (U.S.), piezosystem jena (Germany), Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany), among others; technology providers such as Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.), CTS Corporation (U.S.), and Aerotech Inc. (U.S.), among others; and system integrators such as Exelis (U.S.), and Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), among others, who integrate these piezoelectric components and sell them to end users to cater to their unique business requirements.

The objectives of the study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the piezoelectric devices market segmented on the basis of material (piezocrystals, piezoceramics, piezopolymers, and piezocomposite), product (piezoelectric sensors, actuators, motors, transducers, generators, and other piezoelectric products), application (industrial and manufacturing, automotive, defense and aerospace, healthcare, information and communication, and other applications), and geography.

To forecast the size of the piezoelectric device market in terms of value and its market segments with respect to four main regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify the major market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the piezoelectric device market

To provide value chain analysis as well as the impact of the Porter’s five forces on the market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends and contribution to the overall piezoelectric device market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the global piezoelectric device market

To strategically profile the key players operating in the piezoelectric device market and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To analyze the strategic developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the piezoelctric device market.

