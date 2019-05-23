Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2024: Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2024 – By Freight Forwarding (Air, Sea, Land), Domestic and International Freight Flow Corridor; By Warehousing (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), Express and E-commerce Logistics, Balikbayan Box, Third Party Logistics” provides a comprehensive analysis of the logistics market of Philippines. The report also covers logistics infrastructure in the country, value chain analysis of the market, the overall market size in terms of revenue; segmentation by service mix for logistics and warehousing market; segmentation by mode of service, mode of transport, flow corridors, mode of freight, type of delivery, owned and rented logistics services for freight forwarding market; segmentation by mode of transport, delivery type and business model for express logistics market; segmentation by channel, by time duration, by area of delivery and by payment method for e-commerce logistics market; segmentation by market for third party logistics market; segmentation by end users, domestic and international companies, business model and owned and rented warehouses for warehousing market; segmentation by seasonal demand for balikbayan box market; market drivers and trends, regulatory scenario, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection for future markets described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Size: Philippines freight forwarding market witnessed an increase during the period 2013-2018. Expanding FMCG sector, retail sector, food and E-commerce industry in the country has attributed to the extraordinary growth of the freight forwarding industry. In Philippines, sea transport dominated the overall freight forwarding industry, thereby accounting for maximum revenue share in the freight forwarding market during 2018, followed by land transport and air transport with lesser revenue shares respectively. Companies in the Philippines have been focusing towards providing data oriented solutions and other services for operational excellence, timely customer support and the effective adherence of the consumers’ expectations to provide customer satisfaction and retain customers. Over the forecast period, Philippines freight forwarding market is further anticipated to generate high revenues by the year ending 2024E, thus growing at a robust CAGR during 2018-2024E. The freight forwarding industry in the Philippines will continue to dominate the overall logistics market in the coming years. Government of Philippines has initiated a ‘Build-Build-Build’ infrastructure program under which many projects have begun with their in cargo transportation industry.

Philippines Warehousing Market Overview and Size: Philippines warehousing market revenues were witnessed to significantly grow at a five year CAGR during the review period of 2013-2018. The rapid evolution of its logistics industry has been credited to high trade traffic in both international and domestic market. Companies such as DHL and FedEx have penetrated the local Filipino market through effective collaborations with domestic companies. These companies have been responsible for the establishment of industry benchmark for the use of technology in logistics sector. Industrial / Retail sector is the largest contributor to the warehousing sector, followed by container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others in the year 2018. Increasing prominence of online shopping will increase the size of E-commerce industry in the Philippines. The companies from retail sector, FMCG sector, pharmaceutical sector, apparels and other accessories are further anticipated to witness robust growth. Over the forecast period 2018-2024E, the Philippines warehousing market revenues are estimated to increase by the year ending 2024E. E-commerce companies require warehousing facilities to store the products which will trigger the demand for warehousing space in coming future.

Philippines Express Delivery Market Overview and Size: Philippines express delivery market witnessed an increase during 2013-2018, thus exorbitantly growing at a five year CAGR during the review period 2013-2018. Express delivery systems have been considered as a crucial segment of the Filipino logistics market as they are utilized for faster delivery of shipments in comparison to general services. The geographical location of Philippines has aided the overall market growth majorly due to good connectivity with Asia Pacific countries. Air express segment has dominated the international express delivery market, followed by road express in terms of revenue in the year 2018. Over the forecast period 2018-2024E, Philippines express delivery market is further estimated to continue growing at a positive CAGR. The services provided by express delivery companies such as guaranteed delivery services, door to door delivery, track orders and others have strengthened the growth of the logistics market will continue to drive the demand for express delivery services in near future.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Size: The Philippines E-commerce logistics market revenues witnessed an increase by the year 2018, thus growing at a five year CAGR during 2013-2018. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country has augmented the growth of E-commerce in the country. As a result, the demand for online services in the Philippines logistics industry has witnessed a steady rise during the review period. The growth in E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services. Over the forecast period, Philippines E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Additionally, internet has made companies to alter their strategies to cater to the younger generation. Filipino E-commerce logistics market revenues are expected to further increase to by the year ending 2024E.

Philippines Third Party Logistics Market Overview and Size: Third party logistics providers are independent companies that provide multiple logistics services to a purchasing company. Some of the significant services offered by 3PL providers in the Philippines include warehousing, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, product labeling and packaging, inventory management and fleet management. Philippines 3PL market revenues witnessed a sizeable growth at a five year CAGR of during the review period 2013-2018. Rising E-commerce activities in the country have led to increase in demand for 3PL (Third Party Logistics) services on account of rising need to handle growing delivery and warehousing volumes. This is anticipated to drive an increase in the demand for 3PL providers in the Philippines, which will aid in maintaining efficient supply chain systems for all the companies. Philippines 3PL market revenues are further expected to incline during the forecast period 2018-2024E.

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market Overview and Size: With more than 10 million Filipinos deployed in foreign nations, the total worth of Balikbayan boxes shipped to the Philippines has witnessed an increase during the years 2013-2018. The Philippines balikbayan box market revenues were evaluated to increase in the year 2018, thus growing at a five year CAGR during the review period. Over the years, the industry has witnessed entry of new players which has resulted in huge competition among the companies in the market. Due to this the companies are focusing on decreasing shipment cost and cut profit margins to provide better delivery. The influx of Balikbayan boxes to the Philippines has been examined to increase during the holiday season whereas, slow growth was observed in balikbayan box shipments during off-season.

Competitive Landscape in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market: The freight forwarding industry in the country is highly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players in the industry. Over the years the competition has increased in the industry as domestic and international players are focusing on increasing their presence in the country.

Philippines Warehousing Market: The Philippines warehousing industry is highly fragmented with the availability of large number of large and medium scaled warehousing companies spread across the country. The market encompasses a mix of unorganized and organized players. The companies in the country are competing with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse.

Philippines Express Delivery Market: Though the domestic express delivery firms have a strong presence in several cities nationwide however, it is the international express delivery firms which dominate the Philippines express delivery market.

Philippines E-commerce Logistics Market: The E-commerce logistics industry of the Philippines was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as Lazada, LBC Express, DHL, Shopee and Zalora covering majority of the market share in the year 2018. These companies were witnessed to compete on parameters such as shipping points, coverage area, delivery assistance (last mile) and payment collection medium.

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market: The competition in the Balikbayan box market has been intensified due to rising presence of a large number of domestic and international players in the industry.

Key Segments Covered

Logistics and Warehousing:

By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Value Added Services)

Freight Forwarding:

By Mode of Transport (Water Transport, Road Transport and Air Transport)

By Major Flow Corridors (Asia, North America, Europe, Middle East and Others)

By Owned and Rented / 3PL

By Delivery Type (Normal Delivery and Express Delivery)

By Mode of Freight (International Freight and Domestic Freight)

Express Delivery:

By Mode of Transport (Air Express and Road Express)

By Delivery Type (International Express and Domestic Express)

By Business Model (B2B, B2C and C2C)

E-Commerce:

By Channel (E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies)

By Time Duration (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery, Same Day Delivery and Others)

By Area of Delivery (Intracity and Intercity)

By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery and Others)

Third Party Logistics:

By Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Services)

Warehousing:

By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others)

By Domestic and International Companies

By Business Model (Industrial / Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others)

By Owned and Rented Warehouses

Balikbayan Box:

By Seasonal Demand (On-Season and Off-Season)

Key Target Audience

Logistics Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Courier and Parcel Companies

Express Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Logistics Association

Government Association

Investors and Private Equity Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Companies Covered:

Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:

Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation

International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Lorenzo Shipping Corporation

Metro Alliance Holdings & Equity Corporation

Asian Terminals Inc.

AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Kintetsu World Express

Royal Cargo

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)

F2 Logistics All Systems Logistics (ASL)

LF Logistics

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Expeditors

Orient Freight International

Metro Combined Logistics Solutions Inc.

Infinity Logistics Philippines Co.

MMG Corporation Philippines

Express Delivery Market:

LBC Express

Philippines Postal Corporation

2Go Group Inc.

JRS Express

AirFreight 2100 (Air21)

Xend Business Solutions

Abest Express

E-Commerce Logistics Market:

Lazada Express

Shopee

DHL Philippines

Zalora

Balikbayan Box Market:

Jolly B Box

Forex Cargo

Afreight

Zalora

Manila Forwarders

LBC Express

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Logistics Market

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Express Delivery Logistics Market

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

Philippines Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Philippines Balikbayan Box Market

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Drivers and Trends

Regulatory Scenario in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Issues and Challenges in Philippines Logistics Market

SWOT Analysis in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations in Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

Macroeconomic Variables Affecting Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market

