Notorious B.I.G.’s son is thinking B.I.G about the cannabis industry

C.J Wallace son of the late worldly known rap artist ‘the notorious B.I.G’ has always said that cannabis is a big part of his life, whether it was because of the lyrics of his father’s songs, or the reason behind one of his arrests. However it was not until C.J reached high school, when his younger sibling started using CBD products to help with his autism, that C.J started viewing cannabis in a different light. Wallace recently said in an interview “That was the first time I saw cannabis as a tool for healing and wellness,” it was the reason that Wallace started to think BIG. BIG is Wallace’s California based social movement company that is promoting the creative arts through the sale and use of cannabis and hemp based products. Initially launched in March of this year “Think Big” is setting an example to raise awareness for a criminal reform in a move set to help the millions of men and women who are facing lengthy sentences for the possession of cannabis.

Co-Founder of Think Big Willie Mack said in a recent note “We believe that the industry needs to take a look at sort of how do we enact social equity and social justice programs and allow for the broader audience to sort of be able to contribute in it,A lot of that money is coming from private funds, family funds and VCs… but as the industry starts to open more opportunities will open.” Mack added that as more and more states in the United States look into legalizing cannabis and build a broader knowledge of its uses, hopefully the same stigma will be shared by companies, so that “‘ you know what? There are entrepreneurs that are people of color, women, LGBTQ, trying to enter the market. How do we support them?’”

Think BIG has been pushing the government to pursue a reform to drug laws, which mainly effect black Americans and people of color, by working with other companies. Think Big currently partners with California based cannabis farm Lowell Herb Co, to produce and sell the limited edition Frank White Creative Blend. The main focus of this product is that 10% of the proceeds go towards the Californian prison arts project, which brings creative arts to prisons, and gives prisoners the ability to have jobs when they are released. Wallace said that “We want to definitely work with other companies,” and have plans in the works to work with Code of America, which has been working hard to overturn cannabis convictions all over the United States.

Gerald Potts – AMT Associates