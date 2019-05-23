New Version of a Free Tool Recovers Broken Outlook Files in Bunches

DataNumen releases a new version of the proven recovery tool, DataNumen Outlook Repair 6.6. The new version offers the updated batch repair engine that delivers smoother and more stable operation as well as better recovery rate than ever.

Today, more and more services tend to migrate to the clouds, and e-mail services are no exclusion. Nevertheless millions of users worldwide still use local non-browser e-mail clients. The most popular of them is, of course, Outlook. Unfortunately, the amount of user complaints on broken or non-opening Outlook messages and PST files shows no signs of decrease.

Repairing damaged PST files is the primary function of DataNumen Outlook Repair. The program operates in semi-automatic mode allowing a user to select PST files, and then scans those files and automatically fixes all problems it finds. Currently, the program effectively fixes several dozens of issues preventing normal opening of Outlook files. Specifically, such errors as ‘the file is not a personal folders file’, ‘errors have been detected…’, ‘an unexpected error prevented access to the file’ and many others are fixed without any user intervention.

One of the biggest advantages of DataNumen Outlook Repair is its versatility. The tool can repair Outlook files created in any version of the email client including the latest Outlook 2019 and Outlook for Office 365. Then, it can repair even huge PST files without a hassle. And thanks to the built-in password recovery option DataNumen Outlook Repair helps getting access to PST files when the password is lost or forgotten. Finally, the tool can process multiple PST files at once thanks to the batch mode.

The latest DataNumen Outlook Repair 6.6 brings in the updated batch repair engine. Thanks to it, a user can put into a queue a number of PST files and let the program repair everything in one go. Surely, this is handy for system administrators dealing with consequences of massive disk failures, for example. The new engine offers faster and more stable operation in the batch mode, introduces batch repair log to easily track repair results, and also fixes a list of minor bugfixes to ensure smooth and glitch-free recovery of Outlook files.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Outlook Repair is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The tool supports all versions of Outlook from 97 to 2019. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $199.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available.

Links

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/download.htm

Video: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/videos/full.htm