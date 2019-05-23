Malaria first vaccine is ready to fight

Malaria is an infectious diseases caused by protozoa (genus Plasmodium) that is transmitted from person to person by bite of infected Anopheles mosquitoes. According to World Health Organization, the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 435,000 in 20171. Children under five are most at risk, mainly in Africa, where 250,000 die from malaria every year2. Unlike measles, chickenpox and other infectious diseases malaria is not a one-and-done disease. People can and are infected multiple times over a lifespan. An effective treatment is needed to fight against this deadly disease.

RTS, S vaccine is the first, and the only, vaccine that has proved it can significantly reduce malaria in children. By clinical trials, it was found that the vaccine prevent approximately 4 in 10 malaria cases, including 3 in 10 cases of life-threatening severe malaria3. WHO announced this program to vaccinate young children in high-risk areas for malaria begins from April 23rd, 2019 in Malawi, and will soon roll out in Ghana and Kenya. WHO plans to pilot the use of the vaccine in conjunction with other preventive measures such as mosquito nets and insecticides4. The vaccine will be deployed in selected areas of moderate-to-high malaria transmission through routine vaccination services. This pilot programme will provide crucial information and lessons for the vaccine’s future deployment.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said that Malaria is a constant threat in the African communities where this vaccine will be given. The poorest children suffer the most and are at highest risk of death where we know the power of vaccines to avert killer diseases and reach children, including those who may not have immediate contact to the nurses, doctors and health facilities they need to save them when severe illness comes. This is a day to celebrate, as we have to take initiative to know more about what this tool can do to change the trajectory of malaria through childhood vaccination5. The malaria vaccine implementation programme is an initiative by WHO-coordinated. It is a collaborative effort between Ministries of Health in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya and a range of national and international partners, including PATH, a non-profit organization and GSK, the vaccine manufacturer6.

