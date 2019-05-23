India Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market (2018-2024)

Education Application Segment to Drive the Demand for Interactive Whiteboards in India – 6Wresearch

India has recorded growth in demand for Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) solutions over the past few years, especially in the education sector. Decline in ownership cost and surging awareness towards the advantages of IWB solution are the key driving factors of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption for online learning courses across the country is further boosting the market growth.

Although, attributed to low ownership cost, the conventional whiteboards are mostly preferred by several end users. Growing adoption for interactive whiteboard solution across education, hospitality, commercial offices as well as other commercial applications have increased the demand for interactive whiteboard solution in India. Further, surging need for interactive learning and communication experience have further spurred the growth of the market. Additionally, mounting consumer awareness for IWB solution owing to dynamic content interaction is likely to further push the demand over the coming years.

According to 6Wresearch, India Interactive Whiteboard market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.3% during 2018-24. Over the coming years, India is attributed to post higher growth for IWB solution, majorly driven by surging demand for modern teaching aids in education industry and better communication. During the forecast period, the Southern region is projected to capture maximum revenues of the India IWB market; higher emphasis on providing the modern amenities in education application are the key driving factors.

