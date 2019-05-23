Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies 2019-2022

A report from The Business Research Company shows that the “Global Animal Food Manufacturing Market 2019” is expected to reach a value of nearly $348.39 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The animal food manufacturing market consists of sales of animal foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce animal food (except dog and cat food and cattle feed), such as fish food, livestock feeds, poultry feeds, bird feeds, earthworm food, rabbit food and others..

The Animal Food Manufacturing industry can be further categorized into Segments: Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Food.

The Animal Food Manufacturing industry can be further categorized into Segments: Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Animal Food.

Major Key competitive players in the global Animal Food Manufacturing report include Chomp Inc., Newman’s Own Organic, BilJac Foods Inc., Annamaet PetFoods, Bell Rock Growers Inc.

