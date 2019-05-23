Elite-Class Rally Custom and Wholesale Towels Hit the Market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(May 2019) – Rally Towels introduces a premium range of Custom Rally Towels and wholesale towels with world-class finishing and durable fabric. With the availability in a selection of vibrant colors like purple, blue, lime green, orange, maroon red and so forth, these towels are available in a standard size of 11’’x18’’, 11’x17’’ and some other sizes and print area of 9’’x4’’. According to the company, these towels are made of 100% cotton and these are highly soft and comfortable. The wholesale buyers can place as minimum as 25 pieces and there is no maximum limit for order. These towels offer a personalized feel with custom logo. Buyers can expect free shipping and fast delivery for every order of Wholesale Rally Towels. Sharing details about the variety of towels available at Rally Towels store, the company mentions that customers explore various categories of personalized towels including Velour towels, Lighting towels, Beach towels, Wedding towels, Dye sublimated towels, Hand and gym towels and to name a few. They have a special towel category for specific needs. Buyers can leverage a range of decorative option as well while ordering wholesale towels from Rally towels. The company offers a selection of decorative choices like embroidery, screen printing, dye sublimated and PMS colors.

Rally Towels is a fast growing wholesale customized towel manufacturing company with a vast customer base that includes some big names as well like DHL, Delta, Disney, NBA, State Farm, Corona and a few more. If the buyers order Rally Towels in Bulk, they can enjoy highly bargain-basement price for each towel as low as $0.85. These towels are extremely reliable and high-quality. The company says that these towels are quite popular among the brand promotional events as they contribute significantly to a promotional success with customized print and lush appearance. Customers can provide their name or brand’s name, logo or any custom design to enrich the brand promotion essence for any event. The PMS guide helps a customer to find the exact color they want and the towels order using the PMS guide will be of the desired color only matching a brand’s logo color or the color of the promotional flyers or other accessories.

According to one of the heartfelt reviews by a customer – “It was so easy to order Rally Towels for my business. They were shipped on time and we were able to use them to promote our business at local sporting events. Rally Towels were an affordable way to promote my company and saved my business! I will be using Rally Towels in the future, what a fun and easy way to boost sales!”– Rita EuBanks

Rally Towels is a wholesale and custom towel manufacturing company that offers decorative personalized towels for all purposes ranging from wedding and promotional event to gym and beach fun.

