Automotive Silicone Market to Reckon increasing valuation by the end of year 2025

Automotive Silicone Market

Overview:

Automotive silicone is a heat-resistant and rubber-like polymer used in manufacturing adhesives, lubricants, sealants, and thermal & electrical insulation. It has properties such as durability, resistance, strength, and ultraviolet resistance. Likewise, resistance to chemical and abrasion makes silicone the foremost choice for the automotive industry.

The growth of the global automotive silicone market is driven by its increasing demand from end-use industries, such as automotive. In addition, growing initiatives on fuel efficiency in demand for high efficiency and lightweight material in the automotive industry has also led to increase in growth of automotive silicone market. Furthermore, expansion of the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive silicone market.

However, increasing use of electric vehicle is expected to restrain the growth of the global market. The increasing trend of using electric and hybrid vehicle and use of automotive silicone in the manufacturing of these vehicles is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The automotive silicone market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into resins, elastomers, fluids, and gels. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into engines, interior & exterior, engines, electrical, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include DowDupont Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co., KCC Corporation, Siltech, and Primasil Silicones Limited. The other players in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include Rogers Corporation, Bostik, NuSil Technology LLC, ACC Silicones Ltd., and Kaneka Corporation.

Key Benefits for Automotive Silicone Market:

• Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the automotive silicone market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

• The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Automotive Silicone Key Market Segments:

By Type

• Elastomers

• Resins

• Gels

• Fluids

By Application

• Interior & Exterior

• Engines

• Electrical

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

