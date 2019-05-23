ACC Carpet Cleaners London Offers Commercial Carpet Cleaning Services in Bromley and Orpington

Office cleanliness is vital to employee productivity, according to recent research. Microbiologists say that surfaces like carpets are a breeding ground for sickness-causing bacteria. As such, they should receive regular deep cleaning from professionals like ACC Carpet Cleaners London.

[UNITED KINGDOM, 24/05/2019] – Office cleanliness significantly affects worker productivity, according to the 2017 paper, “Impact of Cleanliness on the Productivity of Employees.” A significant part of determining the results of this study was measuring dirt and stains on surfaces like tables and carpets. The book, “The Secret Life of Germs,” by microbiologist Philip Tierno estimates that there are about 200,000 bacteria per square inch on carpets and rugs.

Tierno says that dangerous species like e.Coli (responsible for pneumonia and urinary tract infection), Staphylococcus (staph infection), and salmonella (stomach flu) may be lurking on its surface if not cleaned properly. As such, it’s important to keep carpets as clean as possible.

ACC Carpet Cleaners, one of London’s commercial carpet cleaning services, performs this job well.

Cleanliness Breeds Productivity The study, published on Emerald Insight’s Facilities journal, measured employees’ perceived productivity and office cleanliness using an online questionnaire. The researchers also made objective measurements of office cleanliness through visual assessments of stain and dirt on a surface and particle counts in the ambient air. The results showed that the higher the cleanliness score is (high surface cleanliness and low particle counts), the higher the perceived cleanliness is among the workers.

How to Keep Your Office Carpet Clean ACC Carpet Cleaners London says that carpets are high-traffic areas where dirt and grime build up over time. As such, they’re a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria that could make people miss work due to sickness. The company says that while regular vacuuming helps by eliminating dust, steam cleaning and cleaning corners with a crevice tool ensures a deeper clean. ACC Carpet Cleaners London offers both specialist carpet cleaning methods and more.

Its experienced team carefully inspects their clients’ carpets to determine what kind of cleaning method should be done to get rid of stains and foul odours. The company uses eco-friendly and non-hazardous materials and techniques to prevent damage to the environment and human health. It always aims to give clients thorough and cost-effective cleaning services to keep their carpets pristine.

About ACC Carpet Cleaners London ACC Carpet Cleaners London has been offering deep cleaning of rugs and carpets for over 50 years. The company also performs curtain, leather, upholstery, and mattress cleaning. It provides services to both residential and commercial clients in Bromley, Orpington, London, Beckenham, Bromley, Bickley, Westerham, Sevenoaks, and Petts Wood.

To know more about ACC Carpet Cleaners London, visit https://carpetcleanerslondon.co.uk/