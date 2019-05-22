Patterning Materials Market Size, Share, Forecast and Industry Analysis – 2025

Patterning materials are light-sensitive materials, which are used in device patterning processes also known as photolithography. Photolithography is used to generate pattern coating on a surface of wafers generally silicon wafers. These materials are also known as photoresist materials on which the desired pattern is spun through exposure of light of a particular wavelength. Patterning has minimized the size of transistors making electronic devices more affordable. Rapid advancements in the manufacturing technologies of semiconductors has bolstered its need in several applications such as automotive sensors and glass printed circuit boards. Various chemicals such as polymethyl glutarimide, novolac, and polymethyl methacrylate are used to improve the material property in the patterning process.

The emergence of nanotechnology owing to increase in demand for miniaturized components in electricals & electronics is a major factor that fuels the growth of the global patterning materials market. Moreover, technological advancements, development of integrated circuit market, and rise in end-user industries boost the materials growth. Surge in demand for tablets, smartphones, and laptops especially from the developing economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. However, cost-related problems in lithography process hampers the market growth.

The global patterning materials market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. By product, the market is categorized into i-line & g-line, positive 248nm, positive 193nm dry resist, positive 193nm immersion resist, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into dram, automotive sensors, MEMS & NEMS devices, glass printed circuit boards, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market are focusing on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• JSR Micro, Inc.

• Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd.

• Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Microchem Corporation

• Brewer Science, Inc.

Patterning Materials Market Key Segments:

By Type

• I-line & g-line

• Positive 248 nm

• Positive 193 nm Dry Resist

• Positive 193 nm Immersion Resist

• Others

By Application

• DRAM

• Automotive Sensors

• MEMS & NEMS Devices

• Glass Printed Circuit Boards

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o KSA

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA