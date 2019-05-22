Fog Computing Market Worth to Excel USD 617.3 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 61.3%

San Francisco, 22 May 2019 – “Fog Computing Market Analysis By Solution, By Hardware (Gateways, Routers & Switches, Sensors), By Application (Connected Vehicles, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, Connected Healthcare), By Region, & Segment Forecasts, [2018 – 2025]”
The global fog computing market is expected to reach USD 617.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand from end-use industries is expected to propel the industry growth. Fog computing is an advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) that has shifted data processing out of the cloud into devices. With the growing number of IoT deployments, the amount of data is multiplying, thereby giving rise to several challenges involved in uploading and processing this data. This has led to the emergence of fog computing to store and process the vast amount of data within a short time frame. Organizations are involved in developing effective solutions to cater to the needs of end-use industries. For implementing the fog computing technology, it is necessary for organizations to have a robust network performance management capability.
The growth in the machine-to-machine communication has opened growth opportunities for organizations to transition to fog computing to achieve faster decision-making capabilities and reduce the operating costs through its real-time tracking and analyzing abilities. Moreover, the technology supports interface and resource heterogeneity along with the distributed data analytics to address the requirements of widely distributed low latency applications. However, the fragmented technology standards and rising interoperability issues are limiting the industry growth.
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fog-computing-market
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- The software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth as software vendors are tapping the opportunities generated by fog computing at several application and platform layers
- The routers & switches segment is expected to account for a revenue share of over 30% by 2025; this growth can be attributed to the need for collecting the excessive amount of data from different applications
- The smart manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 60% as fog computing helps the manufacturing companies in making better decisions with real-time data to reduce the operational costs.
- The smart grids segment is expected to account for over 20% of the market share by 2025; the need for remote monitoring to reduce disruption in operations is expected to drive demand
- The North American fog computing market is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, with increased adoption of IoT in the manufacturing and healthcare industries driving the regional growth
- The key industry players include PrismTech, Cisco Systems, Inc., FogHorn Systems, and Nebbiolo Technologies
View more reports of this category by Grand View Research at
www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/communications-infrastructure-systems-and-software
Grand View Research has segmented the fog computing market based on solution, hardware, application, and region:
fog computing Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)
- Hardware
- Software
fog computing Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)
- Gateways
- Routers & switches
- IP video cameras
- Sensors
- Micro data center
fog computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)
- Connected vehicles
- Smart grids
- Smart cities
- Connected healthcare
- Smart manufacturing
fog computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; 2016 – 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- EMEA
- Germany
- UK
- MEA
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Browse Press Release of this Report:
www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-fog-computing-market
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.
For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com