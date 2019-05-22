Compressor Oils Market is estimated to Push Growth Margin by year 2025

Compressor oils are specially formulated fluids that provide lubrication to the moving metal parts of the air compressor. The type of oil to be used depends upon the demand of the compressor and the gas to be compressed. Compressor oils avail various applications like performance improvement, protective surface film to decrease friction, serves as a sealing fluid, minimizes the deposition of harmful compounds, absorb the heat of compression as direct contact coolant, and others. The use of compressor oils provide different advantages such as high film strength, reduces energy consumption, longer oil life, corrosion resistance, synthetic solvency, and others.

The compressor oils market is a growing market driven by the increased demand from the end users. The augment need of compressor oils from the manufacturing industry and increased demands for screw compressors fuel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific leads the compressor oils market followed by North America and Europe due to the increase in growth of industrialization and augment demand of compressor oils by the end user industries such as automotive, oil & gas, power, and manufacturing industry. This market is expected to register a moderate growth in the near future. However, factors such as increase in the prices of synthetic and bio-based compressor oils and rise in the demand for oil-free compressors are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the compressor oils market on the basis of compressor type, base oil type, end user industry, and geography. On the basis of compressor type, the market is divided into positive displacement compressor and dynamic compressor. Based on base oil type, the market is classified into synthetic compressor oil, semi-synthetic compressor oil, mineral compressor oil, and bio-based compressor oil. The market is further categorized on the basis of end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, power, automotive, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Exxonmobil Corporation, BP PLC., Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Limited, Lukoil, Fuchs Petrolub AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International PLC., Sasol Limited, and BASF SE are provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world compressor oil market.

• Geographically, the compressor oil market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current compressor oil market and estimations through 20142022, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global compressor oil market is provided.

• Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of compressor oil) interprets the competitive scenario across the geographies.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Key market players within the market are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to predict competitive outlook of the global compressor oil market.

COMPRESSOR OIL MARKETKEY SEGMENTS:

• By Compressor Type

o Positive displacement compressor

o Dynamic compressor

• By Base Oil Type

o Synthetic compressor oil

o Semi-synthetic compressor oil

o Mineral compressor oil

o Bio-based compressor oil

• By End-User

o Manufacturing

o Oil & gas

o Power

o Automotive

o Others

• By Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 South Africa

 Brazil

 Rest of LAMEA