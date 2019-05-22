Chelating Agents Market pinned by the year 2025

Chelating agents are molecular compounds that form chemical bonds with metal ions to give stable complexes. They have high metal specificity due to which they are used as selective flocculants for metal remobilization from aquifers and sediments. They are used to perturb metal speciation and to influence the bioavailability of metals. Chelating agents are used in various applications such as chemical analysis, water treatment process, detergents, oil production, medicines, dairy & beverage industry, power plants, and others.

The chelating agent market is a fastest growing market driven by the increased demand from the end users majorly from the cleaning & detergent industry. Asia-Pacific leads the market followed by North America and Europe due to the strategic developments such as increased R&D activities, expansions, and acquisitions. The major factor that drives the market growth includes augment demand of water treatment chemicals from the end users and accelerated growth of paper and detergent industries. However, factors related to environmental issues due to toxicological risks are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the chelating agent market on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into aminopolycarboxylates, phosphates & phosphonates, and others. The report is divided by application into pulp & paper, water treatment, cleaners, agrochemicals, personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Akzonobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Kemira OYJ, Tate & Lyle PLC, Emd Millipore, and Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd, are also provided in the report.

CHELATING AGENTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Aminopolycarboxylates

o Phosphates & Phosphonates

o Others

• By Application

o Pulp & Paper

o Water Treatment

o Cleaners

o Agrochemicals

o Personal Care

o Pharmaceutical

o Food & Beverage

o Others

• By Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 South Africa

 Brazil

 Rest of LAMEA