Kia Jam, The Producer Who Deserves Critical Acclaim

Los Angeles, CA (May 20, 2019) – Though being a prominent name in Hollywood, Kim Jam’s name is not widely known by people outside of the American film industry. Even the ones knowing his media company does not come to know the master brain behind the production house. Kia Jam or Kiarash Jam or simply Mr. Jam is the CEO and founder of KJAM Media Company which by itself is a successful company that has produced 20 motion pictures and still counting through its operation period of 20 years.

Mr. Jam has been working as a successful producer and executive producer before founding the KJAM media after which his reputation doubled. Some of the honors of the producer is being an honorary speaker and jury member for the 2016 Silk Road International Film Festival in China. He has made his contribution as a producer in over 2-billion-dollars worth of media transactions throughout his career.

About Kia Jam:

Kia Jam works as a producer in the media industry making a great contribution being the main pillar of support for bringing out some of the greatest films of Hollywood. His work still goes on under the KJAM media with projects lined up to for the upcoming years, which are sure going to be successful.

To know more, check out https://www.rottentomatoes.com/celebrity/kia_jam

