Analysis of All-Wheel Drive Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019

Global All-Wheel Drive Market Report: Information by Type (Manual AWD and Automatic AWD), Propulsion (ICE vehicle and Electric), Application (On-Road and Off-Road), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Region – Forecast till 2023

An all-wheel drive is a drivetrain that distributes torque to all wheels of the vehicle in part-time or full-time. In full time all-wheel drive system, all axles are permanently connected with or without differentials, and in part-time all-wheel drives one axle is connected to the drive and other axle is connected as needed. All-wheel drive systems are more often used in SUVs, CUVs, luxury sedans, electric vehicles, and high-end sports vehicles to meet the demand for enhancing stability, control, and safety and improving the driving experience.

The global all-wheel drive market for value is estimated to register a 7.83% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 23,429.8 million in 2017 to USD 36,572.3 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and enable market players in having strategies planned accordingly.

The need for stability and enhanced driving dynamics is the main market driver for the global all-wheel drive markets. Moreover, the global number of road accidents are increasing, resulting in an awareness of vehicle safety and stability. For instance, according to the National Safety Council, in 2017, the number of people killed in road accidents (40,100) increased by 6% as compared to 2015. The all-wheel drive (AWD) provides support to all the wheels of the vehicle, as well as it improves traction, vehicle handling, driving comfort, drivetrain efficiency and decreases the heat loss of the engine. Hence, AWD enhances the performance and safety of the vehicles in all terrain conditions. The demand for higher vehicle stability in off-road terrain, snowy roadways, mud, sand, and extreme road conditions and the applications of AWD systems in agriculture, construction, and mining are expected to drive the global all-wheel drive market during the forecast period. Additionally, governments across the world are forming stringent norms regarding vehicle safety, which will eventually increase the need for all-wheel drive systems. Hence, many major automotive component manufacturers are investing in the development of the same. For instance, in March 2018, Dana Limited introduced a new product, ‘Spicer smart connect,’ which is a disconnecting AWD system. It delivers the best-in-class efficiency by reducing oil churning and gear and bearing friction. Thus, continuously increasing number of road accidents all over the world has resulted in the rising awareness about vehicle stability and driving dynamics, among end users. This is expected to shift the impact of need for stability and enhanced driving dynamics from moderate to high on the global all-wheel drive market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of the AWD system currently has a high impact on the demand for AWD systems in many price sensitive countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East & Africa. However, the increasing spending capacity and the increasing product development activities are expected to decrease the impact of high cost of the system on the adoption of AWD systems in automobile towards the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global all-wheel drive market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global all-wheel drive market during the forecast period with 35% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 33% and 26%, respectively. In North America, the US was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 6,519.3 million. The growth in all-wheel drive in North America can be attributed due to increase in the applications of AWD vehicles in forestry, agriculture, and varied terrains and further increase in the demand for vehicle stability and torque distribution.

Segment Analysis:

The global all-wheel drive market has been segmented based on type, propulsion, application, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into manual AWD and automatic AWD. The manual AWD segment is expected to dominate the all-wheel drive market owing to increase in demand for sport utility vehicles (SUV) and crossover utility vehicle (CUV). These vehicle systems comprise lesser number of components, resulting in a low manufacturing cost, as compared to other available alternatives. Furthermore, the increase in sales of off-road vehicles, increase in need for stability and enhanced driving experience, are expected to fuel the demand for manual all-wheel drive system during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The key players operating in the global all-wheel drive Market are American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (US), GKN PLC (UK), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Dana Limited (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Oerlikon (Italy).

Key Developments:

In June 2018, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. supplied all-wheel drive systems to Ford Motor Co. crossover vehicles. The all-wheel drive system includes power transfer units, multi-piece driveshafts, rear drive modules with electronic control units, and torque transfer devices, which improves stability and control of the vehicle.

In January 2018, BorgWarner provided advanced electro-hydraulically actuated all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling for the new Volkswagen Crafter. The coupling is lightweight and compact and offers high torque accuracy for improved fuel economy as well as enhanced stability, traction and handling on a variety of terrains.

In May 2017, Dana Limited expanded its manufacturing capabilities into western China. It built a new 7,500 square-meter (80,000 square-foot) manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China. The plant produces drive units with integrated Spicer SmartConnect, disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology.

In March 2017, Magna developed its new all-wheel drive system for Audi on the new quattro ultra-all-wheel drive system. The new all-wheel drive system provides reduced emissions and fuel consumption while also maximizing driving performance and stability.

Type

Manual AWD

Automatic AWD

Propulsion

ICE Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Application

On-Road

Off-Road

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW) Latin America Middle East & Africa



