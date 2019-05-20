Dehumidifier Market is forecast to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024 | TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024’’, global dehumidifier market is forecast to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2024 on account of rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power and growing urban population base globally. Moreover, depleting air quality is further expected to aid global dehumidifier market during forecast period. Another major factor driving the sales of dehumidifiers across the globe is increasing instances of respiratory diseases caused by various pollutants present in the air. Thus, owing to rising health concerns, consumers across the world are spending heavily on lifestyle products, including dehumidifiers. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power is further likely to steer growth in global dehumidifier market in the coming years.

Browse 83 market data XX Figures spread through 175 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “ Global Dehumidifier Market “

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/dehumidifier-market/4026.html

“Among types of humidifiers, desiccant dehumidifier dominated the global dehumidifier market in 2018, due to its extensive applications in industrial and commercial sectors. Desiccant dehumidifiers are easy and convenient to use and are inexpensive to maintain. Penetration of dehumidifiers globally is highly variable across all the regions. In developed nations like the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, etc., dehumidifiers are extensively used in residential areas. As of 2017, around 20-25% Americans have dehumidifiers installed in their homes, while only 5% of China’s population have installed dehumidifiers, thereby leaving a huge potential for the Asia-Pacific market, which is the dominating region in global dehumidifier market. During forecast period as well, the region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to rising pollution levels in countries like India, China and Pakistan.

“Major companies such as LG, Bry-Air, Honeywell, Gree, etc., are continuously trying to capitalize on opportunities emanating from untapped markets. Moreover, many multinational companies are introducing dehumidifiers by combining them with existing HVAC systems for commercial sector, which is resulting in lower prices, to sustain in highly competitive global dehumidifier market.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4026

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Global Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024’’ has evaluated the future growth potential of global dehumidifier market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global dehumidifier market.

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com