Online Payment Gateway Market Report 2019-2024

Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.
Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.
The global Online Payment Gateway market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2019 and 2024.
This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Payment Gateway market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- PayPal
- Stripe
- Amazon Payments
- Authorize.net
- WorldPay
- Adyen
- CCBill
- 2Checkout
- FirstData
- SecurePay
- PayU
- MOLPay
- Paymill
- GMO
- Alipay
- Tenpay
- Ping++
- Boleto Bancário
- CashU
- OneCard
- Wirecard
- WebMoney
- Realex
- BlueSnap
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
- Local Bank Integrates
- Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
- Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Micro and Small Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
- Mid- Sized Enterprise
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Online Payment Gateway market.
1 Online Payment Gateway Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Size by Regions
5 North America Online Payment Gateway Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Online Payment Gateway Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Online Payment Gateway Revenue by Countries
8 South America Online Payment Gateway Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Online Payment Gateway by Countries
10 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Segment by Type
11 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Segment by Application
12 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
