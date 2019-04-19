Online Payment Gateway Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global Online Payment Gateway Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

The global Online Payment Gateway market is valued at 1570 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Payment Gateway market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into