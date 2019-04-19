Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.

The worldwide market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Acelity (KCI)

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Devon

Medela

Triage Meditech

WuHan VSD

Talley Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

