LASIK Eye Surgery Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

“The LASIK Surgery Market is anticipated to reach about US$ XX Mn by 2025, and anticipated to expand at a CAGR over seven years of forecast period 2019-2025” owing to growing population and urbanization.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “LASIK Surgery Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the LASIK surgery market revenue growth over forecast period.

The LASIK surgery market size was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and anticipated to account for US$ XX Mn by 2025. Growing population and urbanization that has introduced many devices like mobile phone and unhealthy lifestyle. Which resultantly has increased prevalence of myopia, hyperopia astigmatism and several other vision problems. To rectify these issues people are increasingly resolving to LASIK Surgery for its advantages. However, lack of skilled professionals, minimal awareness about the LASIK surgery in developed and developing regions may hinder the market growth.

LASIK surgery market segmented on the basis of application, end-user and country

Wavefront Optimized LASIK Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

Based on technology type, the LASIK surgery market is segmented as wave front-guided LASIK, wave front optimized LASIK, topography assisted LASIK, all laser. Wave front optimized LASIK segment has been witnessed to account for major revenue share over the forecast period. Wavefront-guided LASIK can decrease aberrations and increase visual acuity. The introduction of wavefront-guided laser technology in 1999 was a significant step forward for the field of refractive surgery, as it allowed not only the correction of spherocylindrical errors, but also higher-order aberrations. Hence this surgical procedure was a great candidate for reducing post-LASIK night vision problems and improved resulting vision acuity.

North America, Accounts for Major Revenue Share for LASIK Surgery Market

Precision Business Insights (PBI) LASIK surgery market report analyses the market in different regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis, North America market dominates the global LASIK eye surgery market with the significant market share. The market is further expected to reach astronomical amounts growing at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016-2022). Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the global LASIK eye surgery market. Expected to be a fastest growing market Asia pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly over the projected period.

New Product Availability Play Vital Role in LASIK Surgery Market

Market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. For instance, February 20, 2018 – Lehigh Valley Center (US) one of the leading eye care centre & LASIK Specialists announced the availability of IntraLase/Bladeless LASIK Eye Surgery.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Nidek, Inc., AMO Manufacturing USA LLC, Abbott Inc., Carl Zeiss, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Lasersight Technologies. Inc. and Bausch & Lomb Surgical, Inc. among others.

Detailed Segmentation

By Technology Type

o Wavefront-Guided LASIK

o Wavefront-Optimized LASIK

o Topography Assisted LASIK

o All Laser

By End-User Type

o Hospitals

o Eye Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

o Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 ASEAN

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

 Chile

 Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

 South Africa

 Gulf Corporation Council Countries(GCCC0S

 Rest of MEA

