Global Nutrient Recovery System Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20% by 2024 | TechSci Research

Rising concerns associated with wastewater treatment coupled with an increasing number of companies focusing on revenue generation by selling nutrients (phosphorous) recovered from wastewater to boost nutrient recovery systems market through 2022

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Nutrient Recovery System Market by Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022’’, the global nutrient recovery systems market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2017 – 2022, owing to rising number of wastewater treatment plants across the globe. Nutrient recovery systems are being majorly installed by wastewater facilities, with chemical based nutrient recovery systems being highly preferred due to their low price and ease of operation compared to biological nutrient recovery systems. Increasingly stringent norms for disposal of wastes in various countries and rising awareness towards benefits of nutrient removal is boosting demand for nutrient recovery systems, globally. Major end users of nutrient recovery systems are municipalities and industries that are selling recovered nutrients to agricultural companies in order to gain economic advantage out of the technology.

On account of strong demand for nutrient recovery systems being witnessed in Europe & North America, most of the companies have set up their head-offices in these regions, and are investing heavily on product development to bring advanced and more efficient recovery systems in the market. Leading global manufacturers of nutrient recovery systems include Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies, Trident Process, CNP – Technology Water & Biosolids Corporation, and DVO Inc. Other key manufacturers include CLEARAS Water Recovery, Nutrient recovery Systems, Royal Haskoning, and Utinika Ltd., among others.

Rising water demand coupled with strict pollution norms laid by various countries is resulting in a rising number of governments across the globe setting up wastewater treatment plants to bridge water demand supply gap and ensure proper wastewater treatment and management. “Nutrient recovery systems are offering an opportunity to wastewater treatment entities to sell recovered nutrients to agricultural entities, and this trend is anticipated to gain significant market traction over the next five years, thereby boosting demand for nutrient recovery systems across the globe through 2022.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Nutrient Recovery System Market by Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” has evaluated the future growth potential of nutrient recovery systems market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global nutrient recovery system market.

