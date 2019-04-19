Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2024

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market report provides a brief and detailed knowledge of key reports, market conditions and circumstances. The global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market explains the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market development trends, market size and large-scale industry situation to provide progressive approximation.

About Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres

Family entertainment centers, or FECs, are miniature indoor or outdoor amusement parks that offer a wide variety of entertainment for all ages. Bowling alleys, miniature golf courses, museums, water parks and zoos are some of the many FECs that have endured for decades. Indoor centers mainly range from 10,000 to 200,000 square feet in size.

Accoding to areas, The USA., Europe, and Japan will still maintain their leading position, mainly because of higher income levels. The industry has experienced the a long history. The company has a high reputation with enough capital and technology, such as Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Round One Entertainment, Timezone, Main Event Entertainment, etc.

According to applications, Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres is used in Multi-attraction Indoor Centers, Outdoor Fun Centers. In 2017, Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres for Multi-attraction Indoor Centers occupied more than 88.39% of total amount.

According to this study, over the next five years the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17500 million by 2024, from US$ 10600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Below 5000 Sq Feet

5,001 to 10,000 Sq Feet

10,001 to 20,000 Sq Feet

20,001 to 40,000 Sq Feet

Above 40,000 Sq Feet

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment

LOVE YOYO

Main Event Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center

Landmark Leisure

Timezone

KidZania

Round One Entertainment

America’s Incredible Pizza Company

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Smaash Entertainment

Lucky Strike

Amoeba

Toy Town

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres by Players

4 Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

