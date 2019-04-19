Dental Implant Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global Dental Implant Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

The worldwide market for Dental Implant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 7370 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Dental Implant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Dental Clinic

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Implant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental Implant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental Implant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dental Implant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dental Implant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dental Implant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental Implant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

