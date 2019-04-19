Contrast Agents Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global Contrast Agents Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Contrast agents are chemicals, which are used to enhance the image effect to observe by injecting (or taking) into human tissue or organs. The density of contrast agents is higher or lower than surrounding tissue and this contrast can display images via some device.

Contrast agents are widely used in diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds, and related procedures.

The worldwide market for Contrast Agents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Contrast Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

YRPG

Lantheus

BeiLu Pharma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Iodine Preparations

Gadolinium Preparations

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

X-CT

MRI

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Contrast Agents product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Contrast Agents, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Contrast Agents in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Contrast Agents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Contrast Agents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Contrast Agents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Contrast Agents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

