Recent Developments

Automotive parts supplier Johnson Controls (Milwaukee, WI) has licensed the technology to build lead-acid batteries with upgraded vibration durability, greater cycle-life performance, and a simplified approach to higher-voltage applications. Johnsons GreenSeal technology has been developed by US company Advanced Battery Concepts (ABC) of Michigan for energy storage applications. GreenSeal technology considerably simplifies manufacturing processes in lead-acid bi-polar batteries while simultaneously enhancing battery performance. In bipolar batteries, electrical conduction occurs through the same plate, rather than the strap used in standard lead-acid batteries to transfer positive and negative electrons between plates. It is working with existing lead-acid battery producers and appealing licensees such as Johnson Controls to develop the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and further research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan.

Market Segmentations

Market Data Forecast published a report named Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market. It is valued USD 38.85 billion in 2018and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.817%, to reach USD 51.54 billion by 2023.

Report is segmented by

Type

· VRLA,

· Flooded,

· Enhanced Flooded batteries.

Product

· Micro Hybrid,

· SLI Batteries.

Based on the type, enhanced flooded batteries plays the key role in the market. On the bases of product, new technologies are developing in that micro hybrid have a huge demand in the market.

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The automotive lead acid batteries marketplace in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the largest growth over the coming years.

Key market players in the market are –

CSB Battery Co., Ltd.,

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.,

East Penn Manufacturing Company,

Enersys Inc,

Exide Industries Ltd.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

