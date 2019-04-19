Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Automotive gasoline engine turbocharger is one kind of turbocharger for gasoline automotive; the turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

The worldwide market for Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Continental

Bosch Mahle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Turbo

Twin Turbo

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV & Pickup

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Gasoline Engine Turbocharger sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

