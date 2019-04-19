23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Report 2019-2024

The latest trending report Global 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is a kind of vaccine used to prevent infection caused by pneumococcal bacteria. 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine contains 23 of the most common types of pneumococcal bacteria.

23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is for use only in adults and children who are at least 2 years old. For children younger than 2 years old, another vaccine called Prevnar (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine [PCV] 7-valent) is used, usually given between the ages of 2 months and 15 months.

The worldwide market for 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 3830 million US$ in 2024, from 1550 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MSD

Sanofipasteur

CDIBP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Dose Vial

Pre-filled Syringe

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Children (2-10)

For Person (10-64)

For The Old (≥65)

