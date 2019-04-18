Predicting the Vibration Monitoring Market Is Easier Than You Think — Global Forecast to 2023 ($1.85 Billion Market)

“Vibration Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, and Vibration Meters), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023″

The vibration monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1.19 Billion in 2016 and to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

General Electric (US) and Emerson Electric Co. (US) are the Two of the Key Players in the Vibration Monitoring Market

The growth of this market is driven by the rising trend of remote monitoring through wireless systems, growing awareness toward predictive maintenance, and increasing demand for emerging applications such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HAVC), and penetration of smart factory.

General Electric (US) and Emerson Electric Co. (US) are two of the key players in the vibration monitoring market. General Electric has a strong presence in the market. It provides vibration monitoring solutions through its Oil & Gas segment. The company, currently, sells its vibration monitoring solutions under the brand name Bently Nevada that is part of the GE Measurements & Control business. It offers portable vibration analyzers, proximity sensor systems, portable vibration calibrators, accelerometers, tachometers, portable vibration data collectors, vibration transducers, and so on, through its vibration monitoring solution portfolio.

Download PDF Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29273491

The major players in the vibration monitoring market have primarily adopted the strategy of product launches to strengthen their product portfolio and to expand the reach of their offerings to newer clients. For instance, in 2016, Analog Devices (US) launched three-axis MEMS accelerometers designed to perform high-resolution vibration measurement with very low noise, enabling the early detection of structural defects via wireless sensor networks. Whereas, Schaeffler AG & Co. KG (Germany) launched the FAG WiProM in 2015, which is an innovative mobile device used for vibration monitoring of the entire drivetrain of the wind turbines.

Furthermore, the key players in the vibration monitoring market have adopted agreements and collaborations strategies between 2014 and 2017. For instance, In April 2016, Honeywell International Inc. (US) entered into an agreement with Vibratech International (China) to expand its distribution network for Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) in Greater China. On the other hand, In July 2015, National Instruments collaborated with IBM to create the industry’s first condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solution tested for the Internet of Things (loT).

The major players operating in this market include SKF AB (Sweden), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), National Instruments Corp. US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Bruel & Kiaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark), and Analog Devices Inc.(US).

For more information visit: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vibration-monitoring-market-29273491.html

