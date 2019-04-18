Fungicide Market Report 2018-2025 Product Scope & Key Players – Makhteshim Agan Industries, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd. and Syngenta AG

The report gives the clear picture of current Fungicide Market scenario and the predicted future of the industry. The report focuses on the basis of market drivers, restraints, growth, trends and forecast for the period of 2018-2025. In addition, the report also maps the market performance by value chain analysis which will help in better product differentiation along with the analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate.

Fungicide is a pesticide that eradicates or prevents fungi or fungal spore growth in the field. These are contact, translaminar or systemic in nature. Fungicide is not only effectively used in agriculture but also in fungal infections. These pesticides help from critical losses of yield, crop quality, and profits.

This report examines the global fungicide market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons) for the period 2018 to 2025. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

The major market drivers are growing demand from agricultural countries and advancements in farming practices. The market growth might be restricted due to stringent regulations and associated health hazards under the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. The report classifies the market into different segments based on Type and Crop Type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Cheminova AS, Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Makhteshim Agan Industries, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd. and Syngenta AG. Geographically, the Fungicide market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

