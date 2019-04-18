2022 Forecasts On Alcoholic Beverages Market – Competitive Landscape Report

The alcoholic beverages manufacturing market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The alcoholic beverages market size is expected to reach $570 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The growth in the alcoholic beverages market is due to increased demand for spirits and wine in both developed and developing countries, increasing number of alcohol consumers, rising disposable income in emerging countries.

However, the market for alcoholic beverages is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health awareness and shift towards natural drinks.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends – Rise of alcohol ecommerce market, new tools for alcohol product safety and ready-to-mix hybrid beverages are the major trends witnessed in the global alcoholic beverages market.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Potential Opportunities – With growing demand for beverages with low alcohol content and flavored alcoholic beverages for entry level drinkers, decreasing prices of drinks, the scope and potential for the global alcoholic beverages market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Report Structure

Chapter 3. Alcoholic Beverages Market Characteristics

Chapter 4. Alcoholic Beverages Market Product Analysis

Chapter 5. Alcoholic Beverages Market Supply Chain

Chapter 6. Alcoholic Beverages Market Customer Information

Chapter 7. Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 8. Alcoholic Beverages Market Size And Growth

Chapter 9. Alcoholic Beverages Market Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

Chapter 11. Alcoholic Beverages Market Segments

Chapter 12. Alcoholic Beverages Market Metrics

Chapter 13. Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 14. Western Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 15. Eastern Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 16. North America Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 17. South America Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 18. Middle East Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 19. Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 20. Alcoholic Beverages Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Alcoholic Beverages Market

Chapter 22. Market Background: Food And Beverage Market

Chapter 23. Recommendations

Chapter 24. Appendix

Chapter 25. Copyright And Disclaimer

