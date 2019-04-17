TCM Adaptogen Announces Availability Of Purest Cell Cracked Pine Pollen Powder

China, April 3, 2019 – It’s now possible for anyone to get the purest and best quality pine pollen powder in any quantity at reasonable prices from TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited. The company harvests pine in over thousands sq mile area in China amidst all natural environmental conditions. This is the reason why pine fruits procured by them have those potent elements that can have an incredible medicinal benefit for humans. Besides, they adopt advanced techniques in breaking the cells of the pine fruit and collecting its powder in the purest form.

According to some research, the powder of pine pollen contains the genetic information of life, and also several essential nutrients that help human fight the aging process. By regularly consuming this powder, one can enjoy a long life with a better health and energy. The research shows that this powder contains more than 200 types of substances that can greatly benefit the human physiological functions. The pine fruit is also called the male germ cell and can be a great testosterone booster for men to achieve better vigor and vitality in their life. The spokesperson states that the powder in its purest form tastes sweet with a little bitterness, and one can easily consume it on a daily basis to help maintain their energy level.

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited picks and dries pine fruits for preparing its powder that humans can easily swallow or consume. For thousands of years, the powder of pine has been used in the traditional Chinese foods, such as pine cakes, pine wine and pine dumplings. The reason behind its use in the food is its medicinal value to boost immunity and energy. TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co., Limited now brings the purest and non-toxic cell cracked pine pollen powder for humans to take advantage of the curative effects of this powder. The company uses advanced cell vibration techniques and pneumatic tools to crack the shell of the fruit and to form its powder. The powder is then purified using the airflow separation technology. After passing through a number of quality checks, the powder is packed and shipped to the market.

The spokesperson states that there could be several parameters that indicate the purity of their powder. First of all, each pine pollen fruit is collected from its natural habitat, and grain of the fruit contains nutrients as well as viability. The powder can easily replenish the human body with essential nutrients that are needed for the body. The company supplies purely plant extract that never contains any insect or animal hormone. There is no impurity or toxin either. For the past several years, the company has been supplying this powder to different parts of the world, and people have witnessed several kinds of positive health effects after its consumption.

