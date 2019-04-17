Light Section Sensor Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate 2018-2026

Light section is a technology based on the triangulation principle, which is used for detection and measurement of surface profiles. Light section sensors are used in applications wherein large objects need to be detected quickly and accurately over long distances. Light section sensors offer reliable object detection.

Increase in need of profile recognition, profile comparison, and high-precision monitoring across industry verticals is a driving factor for the light section sensor market. Manufacturing industries are using these sensors for protecting machine parts and detecting product overhang. Emergence of the SmartRunner technology is a recent trend in the light section sensor market. Sensors with the SmartRunner technology transform complex profile data into digital signals. This results to improve operational efficiency.

The global light section sensor market can be segmented based on application, dimension, operating distance, industry vertical, and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into radios measurement, orientation measurement, height measurement, contour measurement, area monitoring, profile matching, and others. The area monitoring application is used for high-precision monitoring of areas and to detect tiny objects. The area monitoring application makes it possible for users to protect sensitive machine parts and ensures smooth processing. In terms of dimension, the light section sensor market can be classified into 1D, 2D, and 3D. Based on operating distance, the market can be segregated into less than 100 mm, 100mm to 150mm, 150mm to 250mm, and more than 250 mm. In terms of industry vertical, the light section sensor market can be divided into automotive, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, energy & utilities, robotics, and transportation. Manufacturing industry vertical is expected to expand at high CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, the global light section sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major market share in 2018 and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to constitute a key share of the light section sensor market in North America between 2018 and 2026. This is attributable to the fact that industries in the region are adopting light section sensors for measurement of edge, gap, and width.

The light section sensor market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in the adoption of automation across industries such as manufacturing and oil & gas. The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, owing to availability of inexpensive labor and significant raw materials in countries such as China and substantial presence of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region. The Light Section Sensor Market in China is expected to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, as China is home to several manufacturing plants. Moreover, China is the leading manufacturer of industrial products.

Players operating in the light section sensor market are developing contactless laser sensors, which are incredibly versatile and flexible. They are focusing on new product development. For instance, in February 2018, Pepperl+Fuchs, a sensor manufacturer and an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Mannheim, Germany, launched a new model of SmartRunner light section sensor. The new model is a camera-based plug-and-play device. The newly launched model specializes in detection tasks by using profile comparisons. This process involves detection of presence and position of the object. Key companies operating in the global light section sensor market are Baumer Holding AG, Leuze electronic, Pepperl+Fuchs, IPF Electronic GmbH, Clearwater (ClrWtr) Technologies Inc. (merged with Valin Corporation), ELAG Elektronik AG, and TBK Schmiedlstrasse.