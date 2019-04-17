Hybrid Signal Routing Solutions Market Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2018-2026

Hybrid signal routing solutions have become increasingly common in broadcast facilities. Computerization and automation of devices and operations have led to changes in the roles of the engineering staff. These have also transformed the way that broadcast works. Hybrid signal routing solutions defines routers providing simultaneous, integrated switching of audio and video signals. These solutions help switch audio and video signals together, with at the same time consistency that is most easily done in a single frame. A hybrid signal router differs from a traditional signal router as it integrates signal switching.

Broadcasters and service providers require powerful hybrid signal management tools in their workflows due to the merger of baseband and broadband and development of multiplatform delivery systems. This is anticipated to be one of the factors driving the hybrid signal routing solutions market during the forecast period. Audio production generally benefits from hybrid routing. Hybrid signal routing solutions provide complete flexibility to shuffle the video or audio and route any de-embedded mono input to other embedded mono output. However, certain factors are likely to hamper the hybrid signal routing solutions market. For instance, live production of video and audio signals needs near perfect alignment of audio with video and low latency. The timing of audio/video should be less than one video line of slip. Latency needs to be much lower so that processing does not generate lip-sync errors.

The global hybrid signal routing solutions market can be segmented based on application, enterprise size, industry, and geography. In terms of application, the hybrid signal routing solutions market can be classified into mobile production, signal distribution, signal processing, digital terrestrial TV, and others. The signal distribution segment is projected to account for major share of the market during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the hybrid signal routing solutions market can be segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance; government; health care; retail; IT and telecommunication; social media; and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the usage of hybrid signal routing solutions is higher in this segment.

Based on geography, the global hybrid signal routing solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The hybrid signal routing solutions market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the high emphasis on technological innovation and technological advancement in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the hybrid signal routing solutions market, led by the large customer base and rapid digitization activities in the region. Constant development and technological advancements in various sectors, growth in infrastructure improvements in different countries in Southeast Asia, and rise in foreign investment are estimated to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the near future. The market in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global hybrid signal routing solutions market are focused on providing solutions as per the requirements such as implementation of different technologies, upgrade of existing systems, and expansion of existing systems. The global hybrid signal routing solutions market is characterized by the presence of several key players. Major players compete with other players based on features of their products such as price and quality. Key players operating in the global hybrid signal routing solutions market include Utah Scientific, Cisco Systems, Inc., Imagine Communications, and Harris Corporation.

