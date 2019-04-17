Global Gas Scrubber Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2024 | TechSci Research

Technological advancements and favorable government initiatives to propel global gas scrubber market through 2024

According to a report published by TechSci Research on “Global Gas Scrubber Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024”, global gas scrubber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2024. The growth of global gas scrubber market can be attributed to its broad application range and high disposal output. Moreover, various advantages associated with gas scrubber such as compact installation, simple maintenance and ability to serve as refrigeration for warm gas flow are further propelling growth in global gas scrubbers market. Additionally, various government regulations to decrease the air pollution levels and emergence of green manufacturing to reduce air pollution is anticipated to fuel demand for gas scrubbers across the globe.

In terms of application, global gas scrubbers market is categorized into control air pollution, industrial odor control, biogas desulphurization, industrial application, bio-filtration and others. Among all the applications, control air pollution category is anticipated to witness a healthy growth over the course of next five years on account of rising focus of manufacturing processes on reducing pollution and emissions. A large number of companies are focusing on keeping the environment clean, by reducing air pollution, thereby driving global gas scrubber market.

“Europe gas scrubber market accounted for a significant share in global gas scrubber market in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a steady growth during forecast period as well. The growth of Europe gas scrubber market is led by increasing environmental concerns among the people in the region. Moreover, various rules and regulations introduced by the European Union and the governments of different countries in the region to control emission levels and reduce air pollution is further contributing to the growth of Europe gas scrubber market. Additionally, the objective of Europe’s proposed 20-20-20 target is 20% increase in energy efficiency, 20% reduction of CO2 emissions, and 20% of the region’s energy from renewables by 2020, which is further anticipated to positively influence the market over the next five years.” said, Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Gas Scrubber Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” has evaluated the future growth potential of global gas scrubber market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global gas scrubber market.

