Seamless Patient Monitoring that Accurately Determine a Patient’s Vital Signs

In an intensive care unit, one needs to make certain things run as smoothly as possible. In order to this, keeping a watchful eye on the patient’s prognosis and current state is imperative. Having said that, you cannot have a medical professional continuously at the bedside and supervising patients in the ICU. This is where patient monitors come into the picture. USOC Medical recognizes the significance of a patient monitor before, during and after a medical procedure. This is why it makes certain, medical institutes and practitioners obtain the best machines and equipment that exist.

There are a variety of patient monitors hospitals and medical setups can make use of during their diagnosis and treatment procedures. The Philips VS3 monitor comes with an intuitive user interface and provides temperature information, blood pressure and pulse oximetry in various configurations. It can be used seamlessly as a spot check monitor owing to the fact that it is equipped with barcode capabilities. The GE Transport Pro monitor offers constant, high acuity monitoring so that keeping a track of the patient’s current condition can be performed without any hassles, even during transport.

The Philips MX40 is ideal for ambulatory patients as it is small and light enough to be used when on the move. It encompasses alarm management options, a color touch screen as well as display off mode for a patient’s comfort.

