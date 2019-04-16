Louisville start-up, Legacy Home & Estate Services, encourages locals to go green and buy repurposed gifts this Holiday Season.

Ahead of Black Friday, Louisville start-up Legacy Home & Estate Services today announced that they are part of an important initiative to go green this holiday season. They are encouraging shoppers to buy second-hand on November 24th. As part of its ongoing recycling effort, the company also debuted its new company name and brand. Previously known as Sold! Louisville, the new name Legacy Home & Estate Services better encompasses this unique company’s reason for being. With over 2,000 toxic landfills in the United States, Legacy’s commitment to create a healthier planet through repurposing and mission to sell second- hand goods is reducing waste in Kentuckiana.

“At Legacy, we’re constantly working toward solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources,” said David Wilson, Legacy’s Co-Founder. “In recognition of Black Friday’s pressure to go out and buy new items, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to discover some of our recently unearthed treasures.” Wilson adds “The house we are currently

selling through Legacy and Mayer Realtors is a perfectexample of our mission in action. We could have just filled a dumpster and moved on, but we took the time to clean and polish as many salvageable items as possible so

that they could be loved again. These items are beautiful and the quality of craftsmanship is unmatched – they deserve a second life. We are thrilled to introduce our company to the Kentucky area, as it represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”

For two months, the Legacy Home & Estate Services team has carefully sorted through the fascinating contents of the home of an antique dealer in the Audubon neighborhood. While working, the team remains focused always on the

home’s family/owners. We understand the emotional, physical and psychological stress associated with life events and changes that leave families in a position where they are faced with a lifetime worth of possessions. Having been in this position themselves, the team has recognized the

need for families to have a gentle and experienced partner in the process to help guide and do the heavy lifting.

“When my great aunt passed away, the family was panicked. How will we sell the house? Who can we trust? Who will want her style of art? What were the things she said were valuable? Are they still valuable? This is what brought our team together. To help people who have an estate placed in their hands and are

unsure of what step to take next. We can handle it all – from selling the house through our Real Estate Brokerage, Mayer Realtors, to selling the personal property, taking care of trash, orchestrating donation, professional photography, and more.

Each situation and each family is unique, so we tailor our services. If we can’t handle it, we know someone who can.” The team vows to never leave a family in the lurch.

Please join the Legacy team on November 24th and 25th from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. to preview this home and its incredible contents during an open house. The 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home also has a full basement and boasts heaps of original, preserved charm. The home’s contents include high-end antiques, mid-century modern furniture and décor, light

fixtures, desirable Disney collectibles, art, household goods, name brands, and much more – there is truly something for everyone here. You can also preview many of the items by visiting www.legacyhomeestate.com . If you choose to purchase items online, they will be ready for you to pick up at the preview. To

complete the experience, the Legacy team will be serving coffee sourced from local Westport Village Coffee Zone.

ABOUT LEGACY HOME & ESTATE SERVICES

Legacy Home & Estate Services was founded out of a sincere desire to help families. We understand how stressful estate liquidation and real estate transactions can be. Our services are often needed as the result of losing a loved one, moving, downsizing, or other big life changes,

and we are skilled in helping you navigate these circumstances. Downsizing, organizing, cleaning, donating, selling property, staging and selling a home—each of these is a large task on its own, but often families find themselves having to manage many of these projects all at once. We have been there, and we are your solution to this complex problem.