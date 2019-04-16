Industrial Protective Footwear Market Industry Trends, Revenue Growth And Forecast 2024 : Grand View Research Inc.

San Francisco, 16 April 2019: The Report Industrial Protective Footwear Market Analysis By Product (Leather, Waterproof, Rubber, Plastic), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation) And Segment Forecasts To 2024

The global Industrial Protective Footwear Market size is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The substantial growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the rising number of worker accidents across global organizations.

Comfort, innovation, safety, and aesthetic value are the key characteristics of the industrial safety footwear. The global shoe manufacturers over the years have been striving to integrate these features into their products in order to offer improved safety in the workplace as well as provide comfort to workers. Industrial protective shoes have been facing a substantial demand from various industries to avoid fatalities and accidents in the workplace.

With a paradigm shift towards worker safety instead of maximizing profits, a huge demand has been created for protective footwear in hazardous work environments and is anticipated to drive the industry over the forecast period.

In the recent years, safety wear has emerged as an increasingly preferred choice for many companies. These safety products are essential for the prevention and protection against occupational fatalities to workers as well as for the prevention of legal action towards organizations.

However, the high sale volume of spurious and cheap products in the industry is envisioned to challenge the industry growth in the near future. Furthermore, due to the increasing popularity and rising demand for premium branded safety shoes, these products become the sole target for counterfeiting. Thus, high sales volume of counterfeit and low-quality products are expected to challenge the industry growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Leather footwear is presumed to emerge as a predominant product over the forecast period. Leather is increasingly used in safety shoes to provide protection against fatal electric shocks due to its non-conductivity. Moreover, a genuine leather provides protection against falling objects, punctures, cutting hazards, burns, and extreme weather.

The rubber safety shoe market was valued at over USD 120 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. With the emerging use of intense colored rubber materials, safety shoes have now become ergonomically enhanced, water resistant, and lightweight, thereby making them a good choice for various industries.

Construction is expected to emerge as a predominant application segment over the next eight years. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by the rising number of workplace accidents, which has, in turn, fueled the adoption of industrial shoes among infrastructure developers to improve occupation safety.

Europe led the industry in terms of market share in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand in this region is mainly driven by the implementation of standards and compliance with stringent regulations that mandate the use of safety shoes at the workplace. The widespread presence of safety shoe manufacturers in the region is anticipated to drive the industry growth in the region.

Low-cost labor, capital, and raw materials, as well as low-interest loans and tax incentives, have forced footwear manufacturers to migrate from North America, UK, and Italy to Asia, especially China. Moreover, the Chinese government is presently attracting footwear manufacturers with various incentives and is working to shift the footwear production sites from the coastal regions to internal territories.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial protective footwear market on the basis of product, application, and region.

Industrial Protective Footwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2024)

Leather Footwear

Waterproof Footwear

Rubber Footwear

Plastic Footwear

Industrial Protective Footwear Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2024)

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Industrial Protective Footwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

