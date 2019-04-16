Central Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Central nervous system (CNS) cancer tumor initiates when the cells in the spinal cord or the brain undergo uncontrollable growth forming a mass. CNS tumor can be benign or malignant. Types of tumors associated with the brain are glioblastoma, meningioma, astrocytoma, brain stem, glioma, ependymoma, germ cell tumor, and medulloblastoma. Diagnostic tests performed for identification of the type of tumor include biopsy and imaging such as X-ray, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), and CT scan (computed tomography). Generally, surgery is considered a primary treatment of the central nervous system cancer tumor. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy can be used to control the growth of new, cancerous tumors.

According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2011, approximately 22,000 patients in the U.S. were identified with primary malignant tumors in the brain and the spinal cord, out of which gliomas accounted for the maximum rate of incidence. As for the treatment of glioblastoma, there are several restraints and challenges such as resistance of glioblastoma to DNA-modifying agents, migration of malignant cells into the adjacent brain tissues (which increases the complexity of the surgery), and the current FDA-approved treatments that may cause neurotoxicity in patients. Thus, as available treatment options lack in efficiency, the mortality rate of glioblastoma is characterized by rapid progression. The disease has poor survival rate with only 8.7% of the patients surviving for more than two years after diagnosis.

Increasing prevalence, awareness, and advancements in treatment and the variety of treatments available drive the Central Nervous System Cancer Treatment Market. A large number of therapeutic drugs and devices for central nervous system cancer are in pipeline. They are expected to receive FDA approvals for conducting the clinical trials. FDA-approved drugs currently available in the market are temozolomide (Temodar, Temodal, and Temcad), bevacizumab (Avastin), and carmustine wafers (BiCNU). Ongoing research and availability of a wide pipeline of drugs are expected to boost the central nervous system cancer treatment market during the forecast period.

Treatment options for the central nervous system cancer are costlier. Hence, high prices of chemotherapy agents for the treatment of CNS cancer are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period. Affordable pricing policies of governments and patient support programs are expected to augment the central nervous system cancer treatment market from 2017 to 2025. At present, availability and cost of treatment are factors restraining the central nervous system cancer treatment market.

The central nervous system cancer treatment market has been segmented based on type of treatment and geography. In terms of type of treatment, the central nervous system cancer treatment market has been divided into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and others.

Based on region, the global central nervous system cancer treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America and Europe lead the global market. Rising prevalence of CNS cancer, availability of world-class diagnostic techniques, increasing health consciousness among the people, and growing geriatric population are driving the market in these regions. High investment in R&D in the U.S. and presence of African-American population among whom the disease is more common are factors fueling the market in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding market during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the disease, government support, and advanced diagnostic techniques are factors boosting central nervous system cancer treatment market in the region. Increased investments in research and development of immunotherapy and targeted therapies is one of the major factors fueling the central nervous system cancer treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the central nervous system cancer treatment market are Novartis AG, Abbvie, Inc., Brostol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffman La Roche, Exellixis, Inc., and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.