Biodegradable Polymers Market Report 2018 to 2025 – Cereplast, BASF, Cortec Group, FP International, BIOTEC

Biodegradable polymers are the degradable inorganic molecules. They can be either natural or synthetic and can be made of either ester, amide or ether. They find use in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, packaging etc. They are used in food packaging, dishes, cutlery, foam packaging, compost bags, agriculture and horticulture, paper coatings etc. Besides, they are also finding applications in drug delivery and release.

On the basis of the type of manufacturing processes, biodegradable polymers can be classified as polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based polymers, synthetic biodegradable polymers (aromatic aliphatic copolyesters) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Besides PLA , starch-based polymers have an increased demand these days, wherein the major areas of their application includes packaging solutions, hygiene products, compost bags, agricultural films, and fast food tableware.

With the moving time, biodegradable polymers have become more cost-competitive with petroleum-based products, they receive support at all levels of governance, besides the prevailing issues of waste-disposal are also promoting their market boom. Also, improvement in the properties and processing of biodegradable polymers has increased their demand in the market.

