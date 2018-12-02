Global Beauty Devices Market 2018-2025

Global Beauty Devices Market Size is projected to be valued $136 Billion by 2025; with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2017 to 2025. The acceptance of beauty devices is becoming more and more predominant among male as well as female consumers. These devices enable more control over the skin saving the time and money of consumers. These devices are user-friendly enabling consumers to treat their skin within the comfort of their home with no down-time. Increased customers demand for speedy and higher-end offering devices has led to surge in demand for innovative beauty devices. Furthermore, introduction of at-home skin care devices has positively consumer’s skin care techniques supplementing the growth of beauty devices market.

Growing aging population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about these products through promotions and advertisements are the major factors driving the growth of the global beauty devices market. Additionally, growing concerns regarding harmful effects of ultraviolet radiations, rising prevalence of skin diseases, and rising appearance consciousness also boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost and possibility of risks associated with these devices may act as a restraint for the market. Growing trend of eco-friendly products and personalized at-home beauty devices would provide new growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report@

https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/report/beauty-devices-market/sample-request

Device type and usage area are the segments of the market covered under the scope of the report. Device type is further categorized into cleansing devices, hair growth devices, cellulite reduction devices, skin dermal rollers, hair removal devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy & photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, oxygen & steamer devices, and others devices. The usage area segment is sub-segmented as salon, spa, at home, and other areas.

The geographical analysis of the beauty devices market has been also covered in the report which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The country-wise analysis of all the four regions has been included in the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and Rest of Europe. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are analyzed under the Europe. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Top players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Syneron Medical Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Home SKinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company., and TRIA Beauty, Inc., among others.

The report covers

· The detailed analysis of Beauty Devices Market with respect to key segments such as type, technology, and application has been included in the report

· The report comprises the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market with market estimation over 2016–2025 and CAGR between 2017 and 2025

· Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including growth factors, restraining factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

· An exhaustive regional and country wise analysis of Beauty Devices Market has been covered in the report

· Profile of the major key players operating in the Beauty Devices Market will be provided, with detailed study on their key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Request For Instant Discount: https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/report/beauty-devices-market/ask-for-customization

Scope of the Global Beauty Devices Market

· Device Type Segments

· Usage Area Segments

Geography Segments

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· RoW

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: Global Beauty Devices Materials Market

Chapter 03: Major Players of the Global Beauty Devices Materials Market

Chapter 04: Market Outline

Chapter 05: Market by Device Type

Chapter 06: Market by Usage Area

Chapter 07: Market by Geography

Chapter 08: Company Profiles

Access Full Research Report@ https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/report/beauty-devices-market

About Accurize Market Research

Accurize Market Research, a research and consulting company providing syndicated as well as customized reports with precise analysis and future outlook. We work across several industries globally helping our customer plan their next strategic move. We at Accurize Market Research believe in customer satisfaction and suggest them take strategic decisions regarding the present and future endeavours. Our reports can be availed in different formats, i.e., Excel/PDF/PPT/Word as per the need and requirement of our consumers.

Contact Us

Email Us: info@accurizemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/

Phone Number: +91–612–2369997