Smart Home Systems For Travel Trailers- The New Way To Live

Advanced technology is being imparted in the travel trailers and campers to provide more comfort. Trailer and camper manufacturers are using smart home systems for trailers that can be expanded for larger space and includes kitchen, bedrooms, rest rooms and decks. Trailers may also have automated environment control and solar power units.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL TRAVEL TRAILER AND CAMPER MARKET AT $86 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly 40% of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, light trailers which can be pulled behind coaches are the latest trend. It has light electronic appliances to keep the weight down. For instance, Airstream’s silver-sided trailers, with wrapping painted window, looks more like an astronomical capsule. They are small, lightweight and reasonably priced which can be easily heaved with even a small automobile.

Dethmers Manufacturing Company, Inc. was the largest player in the global travel trailer and camper market in 2017, with revenues of $42.5 billion in 2016.

The travel trailer industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing travel trailers and campers designed to attach to motor vehicles.

The camper industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing pickup coaches (i.e., campers) and caps (i.e., covers) for mounting on pickup trucks.

